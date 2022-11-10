Lizzo ‘Gets Into’ the Love Is Blind Weddings on Tik Tok

Photo: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video

This post contains spoilers for Love Is Blind season three.

Lizzo has had a big year: she’s released her fourth album Special, she’s played James Madison’s crystal flute, and she’s working on an upcoming script series for Amazon. Despite being in the middle of her Special tour, the “Good As Hell” singer found time to catch up on Love Is Blind season three and shared with Tik Tok who her favorite and least favorite cast members were. Right off the bat, Lizzo wasn’t a fan of Bartise, especially after he left Nancy at the alter. “Nancy, I just really want you to let everyone in your family and your ancestors just cuss him out,” she said on their split. However, Lizzo had one favorite couple that made it to the final wedding bells: Alexa and Brennan. After offering to send her some Yitty shapewear, Lizzo and her friends, who were watching the wedding episode with her, yelled, “Slay” as Alexa walked down the aisle. “I need a reality show on Alexa’s family stat; they’re all gorgeous,” pitched Lizzo at the end of her video. Hmmm, I wonder if she knows any Emmy-winning reality show producers who might be able to help her out. Oh, wait, she is one. If you’re looking forward to another “Lizzo Reacts,” she has a #CUTIEGATE reaction on the way.