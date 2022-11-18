Greendale Alum Luis Guzmán Is Ready to Go Back to School

Photo: Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

The Human Beings had a great 2022. First, creator Dan Harmon and writer Andrew Guest announced that the Community movie was in motion and looking for writers. Then Harmon confirmed that Donald Glover, who played Troy on the series, is “down to clown” with other members of the study group. And now Greendale’s most famous alum, Luis Guzmán, is ready to go back to school again. Guzmán, who played a fictionalized version of himself in the show, told Vulture at the Hollywood premiere of Netflix’s Wednesday that he’d love to return for the Community movie. “Yes. I would love to be. I mean, I’m part of that Community legacy,” he said. “I would love to do it.”

In the show, Guzmán appeared in a commercial for the college as its most famous alum (who also had his own statue on campus). If fans wants to see IMDb’s Guzmán in the film, it’s time to start a new hashtag: #SixSeasonsandaMovieWithLuisGuzmán.