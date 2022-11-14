Margot Robbie Says Pirates of the Caribbean Spinoff Walked the Plank

Margot Robbie isn’t getting a chance to start believing in ghost stories after all. According to the Babylon star, Disney axed the upcoming female-driven Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff, which would have featured Robbie in roles both in front of and behind the camera. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” the Barbie girl told Vanity Fair. Robbie and longtime Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer were set to produce the film along with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. The film was slated to go ahead as recently as May 2022, when Bruckheimer told The Sunday Times they were developing two scripts, one with Robbie and one without. When asked about Johnny Depp’s potential involvement, he said the actor won’t reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow “at this point.” “The future is yet to be decided,” he said, which could have been a reference to the Depp-Heard trial that took place (and took over TikTok) between April and June 2022. Whatever Disney’s reason for pulling the plug, the Pirates spinoff is dead in the water.