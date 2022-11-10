Festive Queen Mariah Carey Has a New Christmas Special

Mariah Carey Photo: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Thanksgiving who? When Halloween is over, it’s time for Mariah “the second Mrs. Claus” Carey to get cookin’ on some Christmas content. This year, she’s doing a prime-time Christmas concert for CBS and Paramount+. Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! will film at Madison Square Garden. Carey will be “performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’” per the press release. The last time Mariah performed a medley of her hits was at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, where she was joined by the likes of Metallica and Rosalía.

Carey has come to almost completely align her brand with the Christmas season, especially after securing her 19th Billboard No. 1 in 2019. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” finally topped the charts that year after building momentum as one of the rare Christmas classics of the modern era. The last Xmas song to reach No. 1 before Carey was “The Chipmunk Song,” so don’t let this feat go understated. Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! broadcasts December 20 at 8 p.m. ET.