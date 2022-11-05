As it turns out, Jimmy Fallon has committed several egregious crimes. A sketch on The Tonight Show on Friday night revealed that the late-night host was the one who came up with the idea of putting ads on Netflix, told Elon Musk to buy Twitter, and started all of the Don’t Worry Darling drama. Santa rightfully put him on the naughty list, but Mariah “did someone say Christmas” Carey couldn’t leave Fallon without any presents. Giving him (and his audience) a copy of her new children’s book The Christmas Princess was enough to get Santa to forgive Fallon. But the gifts didn’t stop there: the (slightly contested) Queen of Christmas also had a couple scoops to share. During her interview segment on the show, Carey appeared to confirm that she is collaborating with Millie Bobby Brown, adding that “maybe it’s not just musical” in nature. She also hinted that “we may or may not be seeing” her Christmas shows in Madison Square Garden end up on a streaming service. Beho-ho-hold the full clips below.

