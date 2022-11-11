Matt Rogers Is Aiming to F- - - the Grinch This Christmas

Calling all readers, publicists, Katies, and even those who have no idea what any of that means: Matt Rogers is releasing his Christmas special, and for that, we thank the Christmas gods (actually, it’s really just the one God when it comes to Christmas). His Showtime comedy special, Have You Heard of Christmas?, debuts on December 2, and features stand-up, musical numbers, sketches, and the intent to become synonymous with the color red. In just the trailer, you’ll also notice many special guests, including Queen of Christmas Music Natalie Walker, esteemed journalists of local gay-clerk elections Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, lip-syncer and star of some show Bowen Yang, and Hacks writer Pat Regan. “Ever since I was a young boy, I have wanted to be seasonally ubiquitous,” Rogers said of the special. And ever since I was a young boy, I have wished to see a man wear a wig, lay on a piano, and declare that he was going to “definitely fuck this Grinch,” so that works out for everybody!

