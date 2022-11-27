The 1975’s Matty Healy Is Doing a Lot on Tour

Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The 1975 is currently on tour and lead singer Matty Healy is doing everything imaginable to make sure that concert clips are going viral. Before you ask which songs have been taking off, who said anything about singing? The tour might be in support of the band’s fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, but at least judging by social media, the concert stops have been most effective at promoting Healy’s moments away from the mic. So far during the At Their Very Best Tour, Healy has proved he’s an equal-opportunity kisser, consumed raw meat, and yelled at a security guard in auto-tune. Here’s a roundup of clips to serve as an archive of what he’s been doing onstage (besides singing).

Kissing fans

matty kissing a fan during robbers last night pic.twitter.com/1i2dAhtZB0 — The 1975 (@The1975Updates) November 26, 2022

Both fans said that Healy asked for consent before giving them their Y/N moments.

Eating raw meat

bestie please this isn’t you pic.twitter.com/MDOvvQu2eL — may (@strghtoutamag) November 8, 2022

POV: you’re matty healy and you have worms now pic.twitter.com/7gK2MvGegg — 𝓓𝓪𝓷𝓲 🥾🌏 (@balladofmemybrn) November 8, 2022

Was this necessary?

Having a cigarette …

Matty Healy at The 1975’s “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” tour. pic.twitter.com/XG5zJ9wtlf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2022

… while literally, um, feeling himself.

Doing push-ups

Can’t miss arm day, we suppose.

Taking a nap

I saw the 1975 tonight. lead singer (matty healy) slept through the entire set I do not recommend seeing this band. pic.twitter.com/y98B5tsCoa — julia (@juleswithfun) November 26, 2022

He may not have actually slept for the whole show, but he clearly did take a little rest.

Getting mad in auto-tune

I just NEED you guys to see this video of matty Healy yelling at security to help someone at the 1975 show in Phoenix but in ✨auto tune ✨ pic.twitter.com/M8TTzqs6pj — 🫧k⁷🫧 (@kissthevic) November 25, 2022

Hmm, maybe this one counts as singing.