The 1975’s Matty Healy Is Doing a Lot on Tour

The 1975 is currently on tour and lead singer Matty Healy is doing everything imaginable to make sure that concert clips are going viral. Before you ask which songs have been taking off, who said anything about singing? The tour might be in support of the band’s fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, but at least judging by social media, the concert stops have been most effective at promoting Healy’s moments away from the mic. So far during the At Their Very Best Tour, Healy has proved he’s an equal-opportunity kisser, consumed raw meat, and yelled at a security guard in auto-tune. Here’s a roundup of clips to serve as an archive of what he’s been doing onstage (besides singing).
Kissing fans
Both fans said that Healy asked for consent before giving them their Y/N moments.
Eating raw meat
Was this necessary?
Having a cigarette …
… while literally, um, feeling himself.
Doing push-ups
Can’t miss arm day, we suppose.
Taking a nap
He may not have actually slept for the whole show, but he clearly did take a little rest.
Getting mad in auto-tune
Hmm, maybe this one counts as singing.