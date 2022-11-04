Megan Thee Stallion Bodies Drake for Questioning Her Shooting

Body-ody-odied. Photo: Getty Images

Halfway through Drake and 21 Savage’s new album, Her Loss, Drake drops an all-too-obvious reference. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion,” he raps on “Circo Loco” (over a sample of Daft Punk’s “One More Time”). The line was widely taken as a diss at Megan Thee Stallion, who claimed rapper Tory Lanez shot her in the foot in 2020. Megan, real name Megan Pete, has responded to the line, criticizing rappers’ “weak ass conspiracy theories in bars.” “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N- - - -s!” Megan tweeted, accusing Drake of defending one of his “homeboys.” (Drake and Lanez are both from Toronto, but have never worked together.) It’s not the only Megan reference on Her Loss, either — on opening track “Rich Flex,” 21 Savage interpolates her song “Savage.”

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Drake’s diss comes just weeks before the criminal trial against Lanez is set to begin on November 28. Lanez is under house arrest until then due to his alleged assault of August Alsina in October, which violated his bail. Lanez previously violated his protective order against Megan, leading him to be arrested in court. Lanez pleaded not guilty to charges including assault with a semiautomatic firearm in 2020, which required Megan to have surgery on a foot. Since then, Megan Thee Stallion has defended her allegations against multiple men, including Lanez and DJ Akademiks.