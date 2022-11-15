Megan Thee Stallion Claims Her Label Blocked Use of Her Music for the AMAs

Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is in the midst of yet another legal battle with her label. The rapper, legal name Megan Pete, accused 1501 Certified Entertainment of “unlawfully” taking steps “to block or interfere with Pete exploiting, licensing, or publishing her music” ahead of the American Music Awards on November 20, according to court documents obtained by Billboard. A judge granted the “Plan B” rapper a restraining order against 1501, along with her distributor 300 Entertainment, in response to Pete’s claims. The order, filed in Harris County District Court in Texas, says Pete “provided evidence” that the label “recently engaged and will continue to engage in threatening and retaliatory behavior that will irreparably harm” her career. The filing makes no mention of the exact actions the label took against the rapper, though the court did acknowledge the timeliness of the request and granted Megan’s request for an “ex parte” (emergency) order “because there was not enough time to give notice to Defendants, hold a hearing, and issue a restraining order before the irreparable injury, loss, or damage would occur.” The filing notes the rapper “will suffer irreparable harm if her music cannot be used in conjunction with her promotion for the AMAs.”

Under the restraining order, the court restricts the label or anyone acting “in concert or participation with” 1501 or 300 from preventing or blocking “the use and exploitation” of the rapper’s music in AMAs content. This isn’t Megan’s first legal headache with her label — in the past, she claimed 1501 stiffed her payments, barred her from releasing new music, and potentially sabotaged her last album rollout. A formal hearing on the restraining-order request is set for November 22.