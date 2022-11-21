Good Golly, Aunt Dolly’s Coming to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

It turns out Hannah Montana and her Aunt Dolly are real people, and they’ll be co-hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Dolly Parton is set to join eponymous host Miley Cyrus, and they’ll probably, hopefully sing a duet of “Auld Lang Syne” remixed with “Jolene.” The Lorne Michaels–produced show returns to NBC with various festive spectacles and star-studded performances planned, though details are slim at the moment. Parton — who’s Cyrus’s godmother and a frequent source for her raucous covers — replaces the pathologically cuffed and employed Pete Davidson, who co-hosted last year’s inaugural show, which featured artists Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, and Saweetie. Its first iteration was a ratings miracle for NBC. Delivering NBC’s best New Year’s Eve viewership in both the 18–49 and 18–34 demographics since 2014, the show had no choice but to return with a Dolly Parton–shaped bang. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party airs live on NBC and Peacock December 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET. Holding our breath for Hannah Montana and Aunt Dolly’s first acoustic performance of “True Friend” since its Disney Channel debut in 2007.