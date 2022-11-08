Millie Bobbie Brown Wants to Play Britney Spears in a Biopic

Who is it? It’s Millie Bobbie Brown, bitch. The Enola Holmes 2 star shared with Drew Barrymore that one of her biggest career goals is to portray Britney Spears in a biopic about her life. She connects with the star through their shared experience of being in the spotlight at such a young age. “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me growing up in the public eye. Watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger. Same thing with you; I see the scramble for words [in the interviews],” explained Brown to Barrymore. “I don’t know her but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.” Brown makes a strong case for why she, a Brit, would play the perfect Brit(ney), especially since she’s already shown off her singing voice and sang Spears’ “Gimme More” in a game with her BFF Noah Schnapp. Schnapp could probably play K-Fed or Bryan Spears once Brown produces the film in ten years. You may say Brown is a dreamer, but she’s not the only one; plenty of others have noticed the similarities between her and Spears. Hollywood, get to it!

