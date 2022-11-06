Mimi Parker, Drummer and Singer of Low, Dead at 55

Photo: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Mimi Parker, drummer and singer of slowcore band Low, has died. She was 55. The news was broke by Low’s official Twitter. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” the statement read. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”

Parker started drumming in her high-school marching band, and met her future husband and Low bandmate Alan Sparkhawk in junior high, according to Billboard. They formed Low with bassist John Nichols in 1993. The band would have four different bassists throughout their history. Low’s first album, I Could Live in Hope, is a classic of the slowcore genre. The band is known for the harmonies between husband and wife team Parker and Sparkhawk. Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2020, and the band had canceled upcoming dates in order for her to receive treatment. She is survived by her husband and two children.

Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but



She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing. — LOW (@lowtheband) November 6, 2022