My Dad Wrote a Porno Ending After 8 Years of Podcasting

The dad speaks! The sun is setting on yet another foundational podcast text. My Dad Wrote a Porno, sometimes known as “the most successful podcast in British history,” is set to end next month — with the titular dad finally getting a word in. The trio of Jamie Morton, Alice Levine and James Cooper finished recording the final three episodes last week. The first of the concluding trilogy will drop November 28. “It was really nice getting him on there and finally giving him a platform to tell his side of the story,” Jamie Morton told the Guardian about finally having his dad as a guest, “and his perspective on the whole success of the show.”

If somehow this is the first you’re hearing of My Dad Wrote a Porno, the premise is simple: Jamie Morton’s dad wrote a series of erotic novels. The Belinda Blinked series is an amateurish-yet-adorable books full of suckin’ and fuckin’ and interestingly described human anatomy. The podcast turned into a HBO special in 2019. Beyond the obvious cringe of reading your dad’s erotic musings, the show also is something of a celebration of the creative process. “He has created a world people are genuinely invested in. [The podcast] started out as this joke: These books are about nothing, and who cares. And, suddenly, everyone was really invested,” Morton told Vulture in 2019. “They sincerely want to know what happens to these characters. People love them. They come [to live readings] dressed up as them, and do fan art.” And now, they say goodbye.