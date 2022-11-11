Natasha Lyonne Will Talk to Her Friend Abbi Jacobson at Vulture Festival

Photo: Vulture

Happy Vulture Festival eve! As a special gift for those who celebrate, we’ve added Natasha Lyonne having a conversation with her friend Abbi Jacobson to our already stacked lineup. If you live in Los Angeles and celebrate the existence of the weekend, you surely have tickets already. But just in case you still need to secure your access to this star-studded Hollywood Roosevelt pool party, we’ve still got tickets available to this and, actually, more! Gangs of London is coming to talk about one of the most stunt-heavy television shows in existence, Kali Uchis is going to walk us through some deep cuts, the Grey’s Anatomy cast is seeing how they’d do on the MCATs, For All Mankind is gonna have a really far out (in space) conversation, and StraightioLab will answer the question: “What is podcasting?” Did we mention Rian Johnson will also be there to peel his metaphorical glass onion? Don’t miss this opportunity to do something with your weekend that isn’t doom-scrolling through a possibly doomed social-media app. Get your tickets now and come join the world of the living, if only for a few hours!

Natasha Lyonne Gets Interviewed by Her Friend Abbi Jacobson Photo-Illustration: Vulture Emmy-nominated creator, writer, producer, and actor Natasha Lyonne sits down with Abbi Jacobson to reflect, dissect, and connect. From Slums of Beverly Hills to Netflix’s Russian Doll and the upcoming Poker Face, Lyonne’s prolific creativity continues to inspire and delight—and just imagine how much better it’ll be to experience in person! Get tickets here!

A Cracking Gangs of London Event Graphic: Vulture Oi bruv, Gangs of London is unleashing a second season, and to celebrate your favorite British crime drama, we’re gonna have a bloody good conversation with cast members Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Narges Rashidi, and Waleed Zuaiter and director Corin Hardy. Lauded by Vulture as “immersive and bone-crunching,” this award-winning TV series is acclaimed for its graphic action sequences, incredible stunt work, and bold plot twists. Be the first to get the inside scoop on the season ahead and get your tickets now. Get tickets here!

The Soothing Sounds of Kali Uchis Graphic: Vulture Grammy Award–winning singer Kali Uchis joins host Charlie Harding for a very special live episode of the Vulture podcast Switched on Pop. They’ll be diving deep into the inspiration, influences, and work behind crafting her distinct sound through a retrospective of her work. With two full albums on the horizon, this is your chance to get ready for her next era of pop music. Get tickets here!

StraightioLab Presents: What Is Podcasting?: A Conversation Photo: Vulture Founded in 2020 in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, Straightiolab has since become a name synonymous with podcasting. What started as a comedy podcast in which gay comedians Sam Taggart and George Civeris discuss elements of straight culture has grown to be a weekly source of news and comfort for a nation in transition. In this enlightening, illuminating, and well-lit discussion, the men behind the mics finally open up about their status as titans of the industry, answering questions like: Are podcasts more educational than universities? Is audio storytelling the new cinema and, if so, should you be able to win an Oscar for it? And where is there to go when you’re already on top? The conversation will be moderated by veteran journalist and former comedian (insert name here). Content warning: This discussion is only appropriate for people with intellectual rigor. Get tickets here!

One Giant Vulture Festival Event For All Mankind Photo: Vulture One Giant Vulture Festival Event For All Mankind: Cast members Krys Marshall (“Danielle Poole”) and Lev Gorn (“Grigory Kuznetsov”) join us for a look at the much-beloved Apple TV+ space drama For All Mankind. We’re not asking for the moon here, we’re asking you to come hang out with the stars of a show we all love! It’s not rocket science! Get tickets here!

Rian Johnson Peels the Glass Onion Graphic: Vulture From shaking up the Star Wars cinematic universe with The Last Jedi to revitalizing the murder-mystery genre with Knives Out and its latest installment with Netflix, famed auteur and Academy Award nominee Rian Johnson is easily one of the most talked-about directors of the last decade. He’ll be sitting down with us for a long talk about, well, everything that makes his work special. Get tickets here!

Grey’s Anatomy Cast Members Test Their Medical Knowledge Graphic: Vulture Is there a doctor in the house? Season 19 cast members Camilla Luddington, Jake Borelli, Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, and Niko Terho play doctors on ABC’s record-breaking series Grey’s Anatomy. But who among them could actually save us if it came to it? Watch as they go head-to-head in a medical-trivia competition as a fun way of celebrating an iconic show that continues to deliver groundbreaking, heartfelt storytelling to fans around the world. Get tickets here!