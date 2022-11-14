Natasha Lyonne, Director-at-Large, Is ‘Addicted’ to Zooming In

You’ve heard of the Kubrick stare, you’ve seen the Tarantino feet shots, and you’re certainly aware of Wes Anderson’s obsession with symmetry. But get ready for a new filmic signature: Natasha Lyonne’s zooms. During a Vulture Fest 2022 interview conducted by A League of Their Own’s Abbi Jacobson, Lyonne professed her obsession with the zoom gun when she’s directing. The device, she explained, allows for zooming while filming. “It’s like a slow zoom, like in those ’70s shots,” she said. “It’s very moody.” Lyonne first got her hands on a zoom gun while directing an episode of her upcoming show, Poker Face, when getting a shot of Nick Nolte. “As I’m watching the monitor, I’m getting tighter and tighter on Nolte,” she said. “It’s fun as shit.” Nolte does have a very watchable face. “I got so hooked on it,” Lyonne told the crowd. “And I’m easily addicted to things, granted, but I was so hot for this zoom gun.” A classic Lyonne mixture of funny haha and funny sad. “If I just had Nick Nolte and a zoom gun and a weird room, that would be my personal heaven.” We are talking about a man whom Barbra Streisand once asked to move in with her.