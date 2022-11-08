Netflix Cashes In on Reggaeton With Shea Serrano’s Neon

Tyler Dean Flores y Shea Serrano. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images and larami Serrano

Coming O-soon-a: Upcoming series Neon will follow three friends who move away from their small town in Florida to Miami in order to pursue their reggaeton dreams. The series will star Tyler Dean Flores as aspiring reggaeton star Santi — with Emma Ferreira and Jordan Mendoza playing his friends Nes and Felix and Courtney Taylor playing an A&R (artists and repertoire) representative. The plot summary is giving Atlanta if Paper Boi was Chico De Papel, so consider us tuned in. Created by journalist and author Shea Serrano with Max Searle serving as showrunner, the series is executive produced by Scooter Braun’s SB Projects — probably grateful that this is one genre Taylor Swift can’t outsell. For some of us, it’s still un verano sin Midnights.