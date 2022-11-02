Netflix Finally Renews The Sandman

Photo: Netflix

After being one of the most-streamed things on the service for a dog’s age, Netflix has finally pulled the trigger and renewed The Sandman. The news first leaked accidentally on DC Comics’ Twitter page, per Deadline. ﻿“The dream continues. [The Sandman] will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless,” the now-deleted tweet read. Netflix’s Twitter has now confirmed that Morpheus and company will be getting into more shenanigans. The series ended its first season teeing up the events of Season of Mists, so prepare for some angelic hijinks now. Earlier this week, Neil Gaiman was refuting rumors that the show had been canceled. “You dared to Dream (and, y’know, kept asking me when and whether they were going to show up),” Gaiman Tweeted today after Netflix confirmed the show’s renewal. “And it’s happening! The Sandman profile icons are coming to Netflix! Let joy be unconfined!”

Yes, it’s true: The Sandman will return to Netflix!



"There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus & the rest of them… Now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead... And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell," says @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/TbA3hnD5f6 — Netflix (@netflix) November 3, 2022

You dared to Dream (and, y'know, kept asking me when and whether they were going to show up). And it's happening! The Sandman profile icons are coming to Netflix! Let joy be unconfined! (I'm going to be Goldie. No, Matthew. No, Goldie.) pic.twitter.com/wZDTsFKvFc — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 3, 2022