Red and Kitty Forman Deal With More Teens in That ’90s Show

That ’70s Show was, at its core, a sitcom about a reasonable Wisconsin couple (Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith) getting constantly accosted by a gaggle of no-good, horny stoner teens. You would hope that after the kids all moved on from Point Place High School, the Formans would finally have been able to find some peace and quiet, but no, they’re stirred from their retirement in the trailer for That ’90s Show, a Netflix reboot following Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon)’s daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda) as she spends the summer at her grandparents place and finds some friends to party with in the basement. The reboot will bring back more of the original cast including Grace, Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama. Danny Masterson is not returning for reasons involving alleged sexual assault and the Church of Scientology. The summer of 1995 begins January 19.

