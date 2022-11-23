Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman is coming to a new place for magic. Kidman will be receiving AFI’s Life Achievement Award for her work in television, film, and AMC theaters. “Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon,” said Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees to Deadline. “She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honored to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award.” Kidman has had a long career in Hollywood, beginning in 1983 with Bush Christmas, an Australian holiday movie. She’s continued to work in films such as her Oscar-winning performance for The Hours and her Emmy-winning performance on Big Little Lies. The ceremony will take place on June 10, 2023. Unfortunately, it will not be hosted at an AMC but at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. But there’s plenty of time to change venues.