Noah Beck Wants to Ask You a Serious Question

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

A November 10 New York Times profile unceremoniously revealed — via an email from TikToker Noah Beck’s publicist — that Beck and Dixie D’Amelio have broken up. “The pair are no longer together but remain close friends,” the email read plainly. This attempt at burying Gen Z’s biggest news item only highlights the profile’s big quandary, summed up in its title, “Noah Beck Doesn’t Know Why He’s Famous.” Beck ponders luxuries such as gaining popularity on TikTok in 2020, having millions of followers on social media, dating the sister to TikTok’s crown princess, and, of course, Drake knowing who he was (“Unreal.”) “A lot of people started to follow me because I danced with my shirt off, and I kind of ran with that,” he said, mentioning he now wants to pursue acting. Beck was asked why so many people find him captivating. “I ask myself that question all the time,” Beck responded. “Sometimes when I’m in Europe, and I’m looking out the window, and there’s hundreds of fans down there, waiting for me, outside the lobby, I’m like, ‘What did I do to deserve this?’ I want to go down there and survey them. Not fishing for compliments, just genuinely ask, ‘Why do you enjoy my content?’” Does he really wanna know?