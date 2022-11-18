Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’s Relationship Is Not the Same As It Was

The Don’t Worry Darling darlings. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images and Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Is it just us, or is everyone calling it quits this week? Ellen Pompeo confirmed that Meredith is leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Ticketmaster canceled Taylor Swift’s general sale, hundreds of Twitter employees resigned… and now, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly split up. According to People, the pair are “taking a break” after dating for almost two years. It’s not clear how recent this news is; Wilde and her children were seen dancing to “As It Was” at one of Styles’s concerts just this Tuesday. Apparently, the two remain “very close friends” and just have different priorities now. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” an unnamed source told the outlet. “It’s a very amicable decision.” Speculation about their relationship began after they were first spotted holding hands back in January 2021. The Don’t Worry Darling darlings stayed together despite allegedly causing tension on set due to their budding romance (not to mention all the other conspiracy theories that came out of the press tour). The relationship might be over now, but at least they can always watch their movie that feels like a movie and reminisce.