Fresh off playing a fictionalized version of Oprah Winfrey in the Roku movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson will sit down with the real Winfrey in her garden for a new interview coming soon. Brunson and Winfrey will chat about what in her life led up to the Emmy win for Abbott. She will share what she learned from her mentors growing up, including Winfrey, and what inspired her to create the award-winning, record-breaking show. The interview comes out on Saturday, November 26 at 9 PM ET on OWN and will be available to watch on HBO Max and Discovery the next day.