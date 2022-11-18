Even

Babylon

One of the last major contenders to screen, Babylon came out of its Los Angeles premiere with absolutely poisonous buzz. Its New York screening a few days later went better, with a few major critics picking up the film’s battered standard. If that seems like a whirlwind journey even by the standards of the backlash cycle, well, that’s only appropriate for Babylon, which is essentially Singin’ in the Rain remade as a three-hour drug-fueled bacchanalia. Whether Damien Chazelle is the right man for that job is an open question — the film’s incessant F-bombs reminded me of a seventh-grade honors student trying to impress his friends — but it only takes a few die-hards to see a misunderstood masterpiece where others see a mess. As an awards contender, the film feels strangely similar to Don’t Look Up, another off-kilter comedy that makes a turn toward sentimentality in its final act. That film had no trouble getting nominated, and the equally polarizing Babylon is by no means out of the race, though its hold on a seat is shakier than it looked a week ago.