Oscar Futures: Can Jennifer Lawrence Win Back the Oscars Crowd?

After a savage reception at Venice, where critics pilloried Bardo as “overstuffed,” “insufferable,” and “cartoonishly indulgent,” Alejandro Iñárritu cut 22 minutes out of his blank-check Netflix film. But with the movie entering limited release, the edits haven’t dulled critical complaints that Bardo might as well be called Bored-o. “Why is it only the people with the most cushioned existences who get to have existential crises?” asks Anthony Lane. Industry voters might be kinder, since one thing you can say about Bardo’s mix of self-regard and self-loathing is that many in Hollywood could find it extremely relatable (provided they manage to sit through the whole thing). No Iñárritu movie has ever missed with the Oscars; the Academy even gave him a special trophy for his 2017 VR installation. Is this the film that breaks his streak?