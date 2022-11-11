Oscar Futures: Is The Fabelmans Still Our Front-runner?

Up

The Fabelmans

So far, so good for the early front-runner. Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical time-capsule hits theaters in New York and L.A. this weekend on the back of a starry AFI Fest relaunch and a rapturous Academy screening that The Playlist’s Greg Ellwood named “the best-attended of the 2023 season so far.” While Spielberg’s self-mythologization may risk schmaltz, even skeptics are admitting the magic of his cinematic memoir. “He will always err on the side of entertainment,” says Manohla Dargis. “I’ve chafed against that impulse of his, at times, even while falling for his movies. But it’s what he does, beautifully.” Depressingly, recent news events have given the film a political tinge it seemed to lack at TIFF: As a few high-profile names have begun to spout anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, Spielberg’s recollection of his own youthful harassment makes these mid-century memories feel timelier.