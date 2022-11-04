This Is Why Is Why Paramore’s Going Back on Para-Tour

Paramore. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

“This is why / I don’t leave the house,” Paramore sings in their comeback single “This Is Why.” Turns out Paramore actually loves leaving the house. Can’t get enough of it. Following their fall 2022 tour (their first in four years), Paramore will be going back on Para-tour in 2023 to promote their upcoming album, also titled This Is Why. The tour technically kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 23, but the real beginning is March 18, when Hayley Williams & Co. open for the first stop of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. From there, Paramore will be weaving their way through the U.S., with one stop in Canada and another at Madison Square Garden, before ending the tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, on August 2. Their openers include Bloc Party, Foals, the Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu.

If you need a little teaser of what a Paramore performance looks like in 2022, the band performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 4. Hayley Williams does a lot of very fun dance moves like spins and shoulder shimmies. This Is Why will be out on February 10, and tickets for the tour are up for grabs now with Verified Fan Presale or open to the public on November 11. Prepare yourself — there’s going to be a lot (Para)more in 2023.