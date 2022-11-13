Should The Proud Family Reboot Have a Ye Episode?

The cast and creatives of ‘The Proud Family’ at Vulture Fest. Photo: Getty Images

The upcoming season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has a lot on its hands: teen pregnancy, pronouns, racism, and gymnastics sponsorships are just a few of the issues that season two will tackle, according to the cast and creatives at Vulture Fest’s Proud Family reunion panel. But Paula J. Parker (who plays Penny’s mom, Trudy) has one more she’d like to add to the table: “I can’t wait to see the Ye episode …” she said during the panel. The comment was met with a collective head turn among the rest of the panel, and some comments including: “There’s a Ye episode?,” “Stop,” and “She always does this; she be throwing stuff out that she want done.” Disney later confirmed to Vulture that there is no Ye-based episode in the works. Which … fine. But honestly we might have more fun with The Proud Family’s take on the situation than the Chappelle takes we are getting. Parker also requested a Proud Family musical at one point in the conversation, which Disney says is also not in the works. Maybe we should give Parker a little more power around here. She’s an idea woman!