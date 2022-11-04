my single is dropping

P!nk Skates Through ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’

P!nk has long been known for her acrobatic live shows, in which she sings while flying across arenas and doing aerial stunts. Turns out she’s pretty good with a pair of roller skates, too. She shows as much in her music video for new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” throwing a roller-rink party in a supermarket. The song matches the throwback vibe, with horns filling out the chorus (and a bongo break!) like it’s straight from the ’70s. (Thank longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback, who co-produced it.) “I want my life to be a Whitney Houston song,” P!nk sings, and you’ll agree after watching her live it. “Dance Again” is P!nk’s first new song since her 2021 documentary All I Know So Far. Her last studio album was 2019’s Hurts 2B Human. P!nk is set to dance to “Dance Again” at the American Music Awards on November 20 — tune in to see if she’ll stay on the ground for that one.

