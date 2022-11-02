Europe, get ready. A cappella is coming your way, and it is learning new languages and getting stronger. The trailer for the upcoming Peacock series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin dropped on November 2, showcasing a solo Bumper Allen character study performed by Adam DeVine, who gets a call that changes his life. “Move to Berlin,” an agent played by Flula Borg says. “I can make you a star.” (Apparently, his a cappella videos — a version of 2016’s hottest trend, the Acapella app — are really famous on German TikTok … but Bumper, you will never be Doja Cat.) Bumper heads to Berlin, crushes on his new assistant Heidi (Sarah Hyland), and prepares for a make-or-break performance at German Unity Day. “It’s like the Fourth of July meets the Super Bowl Halftime Show except that we are way cooler about showing nipples here,” Heidi explains. In comes Gisela, a German pop singer played by Jameela Jamil, accent and all, who could very well upstage Bumper at the festival and turn his dream of fame to dust.

The upcoming series, written and produced by Megan Amram, will follow Bumper’s quest to become Germany’s next bona fide a capella star, and all the hijinks that come with it, with Lera Abova rounding out the principal cast. The show will premiere on November 23, angling for the coveted “cousins need to agree on something to watch after Thanksgiving” slot.

This post has been updated.