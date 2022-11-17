Pixar Wants You to Brave the Elemental

What’s the new Pixar movie going to be, you ask? Well, it’s Elemental, my dear Watson. Pixar’s upcoming film, Elemental, just released its first teaser trailer, and it may be light on plot, but it’s high on world-building. As Pixar described the film, “In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: How much they actually have in common.” The teaser gives us a sneak peek into what those residents look like as well as the character design of the fire- and water-based main characters, Ember and Wade. The designs and mundane actions of the residents, all of whom are riding a train inside of a waterway, have a classic Pixar sense of humor — with earth babies in pots and a water woman getting some lip gloss stuck inside her head.

One thing you may notice is that Ember is the only fire-based character on the train — a fact that hints at the plot of the movie, which is based on director Peter Sohn’s experience growing up as the son of Korean immigrants in New York. “Growing up in New York, what it means to belong to a city or belong to a community was something that was interesting to navigate,” Sohn told Total Film. “And so sometimes where I didn’t feel like I belonged, the city reflected that; and then sometimes when I did, the city reflected that. So, it was starting off with fire, and what would make it the toughest for a fire character? A city that started with water infrastructure.” The instant, Sharkboy and Lavagirl–esque connection that Wade and Ember share isn’t just your brain imprinting on these characters — “it’s a love story, the heart of it.”

Elemental doesn’t feature any major stars. Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie voice Ember and Wade, respectively. The film will debut in theaters on June 16, 2023, just in time for the heat of summer and the heat of Ember to align.