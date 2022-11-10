Princess Diana Is Haunting Her Biographer Through Elizabeth Debicki

Spot the difference. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images and Netflix

To some, 2022 will mark the year Princess Diana came back from the dead, still searching for the revenge to go with the dress she already has picked out. Andrew Morton, Diana’s biographer, who is depicted in this season of The Crown, recently said that star Elizabeth Debicki’s invocation of Princess Di is “unnerving.” “It was like being with a ghost,” he told the Daily Beast. “It spoke to me very clearly. I was blown away by how authentic Elizabeth Debicki was in her portrayal of Diana. It was like being back in the room with her 30 years ago.” Morton felt that the depictions of Princess Diana claiming her phones are bugged are accurate as well as scenes in which his office is broken into and when the intermediary between himself and the guarded royal, James Colthurst, is knocked off his bike in an alleged intimidation tactic. “Did it increase the sense of paranoia?” Morton recalled. “Yes.” The Crown knows too well that the most threatening thing of all isn’t a ghost haunting the set but the powerful and strict royal family.