The Prosecution Rests in Harvey Weinstein’s L.A. Rape Trial

Photo: Bill Robles/AP/Shutterstock

Los Angeles prosecutors rested their case against Harvey Weinstein on November 17, according to reports, following weeks of harrowing testimony from sexual-assault accusers, including Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom. Weinstein, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York City on February 24, 2020, is now on trial in California for rape and sexual-assault charges involving four women.

On November 14, Siebel Newsom alleged that Weinstein raped her some 17 years ago. She testified that Weinstein introduced himself to her during the Toronto International Film Festival in 2005 while she was with colleagues at a gathering in a hotel. Siebel Newsom, at the time an up-and-coming producer and actor, said they met at the hotel bar, and “he was really focused on telling me I was special and I was different,” Variety quoted her as saying. Weinstein asked her for her phone number so they could meet in Los Angeles. She reportedly testified that she ahd thought the meeting would be about work.

However, when she arrived, they allegedly met in his suite, and Weinstein sat alongside her on the sofa. Weinstein suddenly stood, Siebel Newsome recalled, and said, “I’m going to get more comfortable.’” Weinstein then called out, “Can you help me?” from down the hall. He was in the bathroom wearing a bathrobe, she said. “I saw that he was touching himself, and he grabbed me,” Siebel Newsom alleged. “And he tried to get me to touch him.” According to Variety, “Siebel Newsom stated that she wasn’t sure how she got to the other room,” but “she felt forced by Weinstein towards the bed,” where he allegedly raped her. Siebel Newsom said she told two confidants about the incident, including former actress Louisette Geiss, who has also accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Geiss took the witness stand November 16 to support Siebel Newsom’s account and released a statement following her testimony through her press representative. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to testify today on behalf of Jane Doe #4, a fellow Silence Breaker who bravely came forward to tell her story of sexual abuse that she suffered by Harvey Weinstein,” Geiss said. “I stand in solidarity with all the Silence Breakers who continue to publicly share their personal accounts of trauma and abuse, despite the personal risk. I applaud their courage and strength throughout this journey, beginning in New York, and continuing now in California. I will continue to fight alongside them until Weinstein is further held to account — and all women are safe and respected in the workplace.”

On November 16, a Norwegian model and actress referred to as Natassia M. in court testified that Weinstein raped her following the 2008 BAFTA Awards, according to the Daily Beast. A few months later, she alleged, Weinstein “tricked” her into coming to his New York City hotel room, where he tried to get her to have a threesome. Weinstein is not charged in relation to Natassia M., but she is among several women testifying about other alleged incidents to bolster the prosecution’s case that he had a pattern of misconduct.

Before they rested their case, prosecutors called 44 witnesses over about four weeks of trial testimony, according to reports. On November 15, the judge dropped four of the 11 charges against Weinstein after the prosecution said it did not plan on proceeding with counts involving one of the accusers, who is known as Jane Doe No. 5. Weinstein now faces two counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault for alleged incidents between 2004 and 2013, CNN reported. Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s rep, commented on the trial so far. “The defense is doing a terrific job helping the jury understand the more than reasonable doubt that exists,” she said in a statement. “I just hope the social and political atmosphere is such that the people weighing in on this can decide simply on the fantastic lack of real and consistent evidence and not some social need or calling.” Weinstein’s trial will resume November 28 with his defense attorneys presenting their case. His team said its case would take one or two days, according to Variety. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to the L.A. charges and has maintained that he never engaged in nonconsensual sexual acts.