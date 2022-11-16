Voldemort Gives a Dramatic Reading of Lisa Barlow’s RHOSLC Rant

Evil is among us. Photo: Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

If you thought Lisa Barlow was a villain after her legendaric Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season-two hot-mic rant — in which she called her ex-BFF and cast member Meredith Marks a “whore” who “fucked half of New York” — well, prepare to be Avada Kedavra’d. On November 15’s Watch What Happens Live, guest and real-life Voldemort Ralph Fiennes was asked by Andy Cohen to recite Barlow’s iconic RHOSLC monologue, using the voice of the Dark Lord. The lights dimmed as Fiennes began with a low growl. “Meredith … can go fuck herself. I’m done with her, ’cuz I’m not a fucking whore,” he read. “And I don’t cheat on my husband. Her and her dumb fucking family that poses. Why don’t you own a house?” No, we won’t spoil the whole clip. Watch below via Queens of Bravo on Twitter. Further proof Barlow is on her way to an actual Emmy.

Voldemort doing a dramatic reading of Queen Lisa Barlow’s hot mic moment! Shaking! #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/zM6On3F0gH — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) November 16, 2022