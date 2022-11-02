Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Dozens of artists have rallied together to speak out against the use of rap lyrics as evidence in legal trials. An open letter from Art on Trial: Protect Black Art has support from all across the music industry, including streaming services (Spotify, Tidal), record labels (Republic Records, Capitol Records, Warner Music, Universal Music Group), and dozen of musicians. Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Quavo, and the late Takeoff are just some of the artists that have expressed that they want prosecutors to stop using rap lyrics as evidence, citing the first amendment. “Rappers are storytellers, creating entire worlds populated with complex characters who can play both hero and villain,” the letter writes. “But more than any other art form, rap lyrics are essentially being used as confessions in an attempt to criminalize Black creativity and artistry.” The letter specifically mentions the YSL RICO indictment where Young Thug is facing more than fifty allegations against him, many of which use his lyrics as evidence in the trial.

Earlier this year, California became the first state to restrict the use of rap lyrics as evidence during trials. As for bills currently under consideration, in May, the New York senate passed the “Rap Music on Trial” bill which, if passed by the New York assembly, would limit the use of rap lyrics in a court of law. It was supported by artists like Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Killer Mike, and Fat Joe. It’s currently being ordered to a third-reading rule in the New York assembly. In the House of Representatives, Georgia congressman Hank Johnson and New York congressman Jamaal Bowman introduced the Restoring Artistic Protection (RAP) Act in August. All three bills were cited in the open letter, concluding with “The work is far from done, and we must all join together to defend creative freedom and expression.”