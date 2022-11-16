Let Andy Cohen Introduce You to the Ladies of the RHONY Reboot

Photo: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Image

Update November 16: Would-be Real Housewives of New York cast member Lizzy Savetsky has dropped out of the show ahead of its debut. Sources said Savetsky, who describes herself as a “Proud Jew and Zionist” on her IG profile, was being sent anti-Semitic messages as well as facing backlash for her pro-Israel stance.“She experienced hate from fans for being pro-Israel,” a source told Page Six.

Original story follows, edited to remove Savetsky from the RHONY Season 14 lineup.

How do you like them apples? Lizzy Savetsky , Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Dana Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, and Sai De Silva were introduced at BravoCon as the new Real Housewives of New York. Andy Cohen marched the new girlies onto the stage, holding up their signature apples. The RHONY reboot (REBHONY?) was announced in March, alongside a Legacy spin-off. The Legacy series will focus on people who are already in the Housewives canon, so to speak, whereas Cohen said that the new RHONY would be more representative of the city’s diversity. “It’s all over the city, and it’s aspirational,” Cohen said Friday, per “Page Six.” “I think it’s legit. We’re definitely expanding beyond the the Upper East Side with these women.”

Jessel Taank

Ubah Hassan

Jenna Lyons

Erin Dana Lichy

Brynn Whitfield

Sai De Silva