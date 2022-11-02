What do you get the housewife who has everything? A federal judge has a funky new idea for Meredith Marks’ birthday: sentencing Jen Shah. Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July, and according to Andy Cohen on WWHL, her sentencing happens to fall on the bday of one of her few Real Housewives of Salt Lake City buds. Marks explained to Cohen why she hasn’t kicked Shah to the curb after pleading guilty, saying that she doesn’t kick someone when they’re down. Cohen, on the other hand, seemed to say at BravoCon that Jen Shah would no longer be a part of his coterie of Housewives. “Once we wrapped she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” Cohen said at the Con. “But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.”

