Rihanna Inexplicably Includes Johnny Depp in Savage x Fenty, Vol. 4

Rihanna punctuated her highly anticipated return to music this week with a shock: The “Lift Me Up” singer chose to lift up documented abuser Johnny Depp with a cameo in her Savage x Fenty, volume 4, fashion show. Rihanna’s decision to join his rehabilitation campaign remains inexplicable. Vulture reached out to Savage x Fenty, as well as Amazon’s Prime Video, for comment. The show’s trailer, which dropped the same day news of the actor’s appearance in the show leaked, doesn’t include Depp among lingerie-clad dancers performing routines in a mystical forest. Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell are slated to perform, with appearances by models Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk, Black Panther’s Winston Duke, Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more. Savage x Fenty, volume 4, arrives on Prime Video on November 9.