Rihanna Says Her Super Bowl Performance Doesn’t Mean an Album Is Coming

Our long international nightmare … may not be over. Hopeful, desperate fans took the news of Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show to mean that her long-awaited ninth album wouldn’t be far behind. “That’s not true,” the pop star told the Associated Press while promoting her Savage x Fenty, volume four, show. “Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?” Yes, unfortunately, we do. Not that RiRi hasn’t given the Navy anything, either — she recently released her first solo single in over six years, “Lift Me Up,” for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. No word on whether that song will make the Super Bowl set list, but Rihanna did tell Entertainment Tonight the performance will “celebrate the music that I’ve made.” Note the past tense there? Maybe that’s because, as she told the AP, R9 is not ready. “I need to get to work,” she joked, seemingly anyway.