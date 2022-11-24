Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak Are Indigo-ing to Be on RM’s Debut Album

Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Unsurprisingly, RM’s contacts list is stacked. The BTS leader proved it on Thanksgiving when he dropped the star-studded tracklist for his upcoming album Indigo, out December 2. Living goddess Erykah Badu features on the first track, “Yun,” while BTS’s desert buddy Anderson .Paak appears on the second track, “Still Life.” RM has previously released two mixtapes, RM and Mono, but this project will be his first official solo studio album. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects,” he previously wrote on Weverse, adding that a lot of “fun friends” were involved. Well, he certainly delivered on that promise: The full list of Indigo collaborators includes Epik High’s Tablo, folk singer Kim Sawol, Cherry Filter’s Jo Yujin, offonoff’s Colde, and “Coming of Age Ceremony” singer Park Jiyoon. Paul Blanco and Mahalia also feature on a track produced by the English duo HONNE. RM, meanwhile, has producing credits on all 10 tracks. The songs and their accompanying soundwaves) were shared under the description “Tracklist #10 Blues,” which has caused some fans to speculate that he might drop another tracklist to reach 20 songs. He has described the record as an “archive of my twenties,” so make of that what you will.