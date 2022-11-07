Ryan Murphy Is Making American Monster Story Happen

Okay, but what part is Evan Peters playing? Photo: Netflix

First American Horror Story and American Crime Story. Now, American Monster Story. Following the success of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix ordered two additional seasons of the anthology series. “The future installments of Monster will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society,” the press release said vaguely, meaning that any downright reprehensible American could be the subject of the upcoming seasons. Kanye West already has a theme song. The renewal probably makes a lot of sense (to the streamer at least) — Netflix’s second-most-popular English TV series has garnered over 934 million view hours as of November 1 and will reach 1 billion in the coming weeks, despite critics and families of Dahmer’s victims speaking out against the show. Meanwhile, the streamer ordered a second season of The Watcher, the Bobby Cannavale– and Naomi Watts–led mystery saga. Although details are scarce about the upcoming seasons, we can only assume that next on the list is Zodiac — Monster: The Zodiac Killer Story.