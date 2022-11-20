Wait, We Could’ve Gotten a Deadpool Christmas Movie?

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Deadpool is already a jolly man in a red suit, but apparently he could’ve gotten even more Christmas-y. “Four years ago, [Deadpool writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool,” Ryan Reynolds told Big Issue. “But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made. Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie.” Deadpool 3 is already confirmed to release on November 3, 2024, so we gather that it’s not the abandoned holiday film in question. Still, it’s not too hard to imagine that the Christmas adventure could be revived one day. After all, Marvel previously released a PG-13 cut of the second movie under the title Once Upon a Deadpool, complete with Christmas-themed marketing that proves it’s open to a little holiday fun. And now that Hugh Jackman and his sideburns are in the franchise, we see some potential for a festive song or dance number someday. Might we suggest the classic yuletide carol, “We Wish You a Merry Merc-mas”?