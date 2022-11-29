Steve Martin and Martin Short to Tag Team Saturday Night Live

Sounds hot. Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

It’s only Saturday Night Live hosts in the building, and that building is 30 Rock. Following the previously announced Keke Palmer x SZA double act on December 3, Saturday Night Live will be pulling a triple act with Steve Martin and Martin Short co-hosting and Brandi Carlile as musical guest on December 10. Following the Martin Show, Austin Butler (a.k.a. Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis) will close out this year of SNL on December 17 alongside musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Unlike Butler, who’s making his SNL debut, Martin and Short have been around the block a few times, so maybe that’s enough pull to get their Only Murders in the Building partner in crime (solving) Selena Gomez to show up. At the very least in a pre-filmed sketch!

