Anne Hathaway Reunites With Ocean’s 8 Writer for New Action-Comedy

Anne Hathaway is ready to kick ass once more with a new film from Japanese mystery writer Kōtarō Isaka, whose Maria Beetle inspired the film Bullet Train. His 2019 book Seesaw Monster will be adapted into a Netflix action-comedy film starring Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault. The only details of the film’s plot that have been given are that the two will play rivals who are forced to work together. However, the book the film is based on is set in the future and about a wife who starts to question her mother-in-law’s past, and once she discovers her secret, all hell breaks loose. No word yet on how much of the novel will be included in the final script, by Ocean’s 8 screenwriter Olivia Milch. Milch reunites with Hathaway for their second film together. And if Hathaway’s character is anything like Daphne Kluger, we’ll get our hot-pink dresses ready.