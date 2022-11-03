If you dropped your Apple TV+ subscription after the service raised the monthly fee by $2 this month but still wanna check out Selena Gomez’s upcoming documentary, you’re in luck. Her new single, “My Mind & Me,” which shares a title with the Apple exclusive doc, tells the CliffsNotes version of Gomez’s harrowing story.

The song alludes to the singer and actor’s battle with her own mind and body — including a stay at a mental-health facility, a lupus flare-up that necessitated a kidney transplant, and a bipolar diagnosis. “Wanna hear a part to my story?” the Only Murders in the Building star asks in the first verse, inviting us to follow her journey of becoming. “My mind and me, we don’t get along sometimes / And it gets hard to breathe, but I wouldn’t change my life.”

Produced by Ian Kirkpatrick and Mattman & Robin and co-written by Gomez and others, the track doesn’t only share a title with the documentary. It shares its thesis. “And all of the crashing and burning and breaking, I know now / If somebody sees me like this, then they won’t feel alone now,” Gomez sings. Listen to the song above, and get a taste for the doc (out November 4).