Selena Gomez Will Be ‘Telling Stories People Don’t Know’ in Her Upcoming Album

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

During Selena Gomez’s new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, she gets candid and shows a new side of herself; she discusses her mental and physical health struggles, showing her debate about whether or not she wanted to go public with her bipolar diagnosis and a lupus flare up. And now, after she’s surprised fans by releasing a song to accompany her documentary release, she’s doubling down on being more intimate with her music. In an Apple TV+ interview with Zane Lowe, Gomez announced she’s working on her upcoming third solo studio album and that she will be “telling stories that people don’t know,” including people she’s dated that “people don’t know” about. “I created this whole private life that was just mine, and I feel like now I have to tell these stories, and people are going to ask a lot of questions,” Gomez laughed as she answered. Lowe then revealed that Gomez “didn’t have a choice” in the kind of music she made or in her musical image. But as she’s opened up about her private life, especially since the release of her documentary and surprise single, there will be a new side of Gomez to explore. Gomez concluded on the status of her upcoming album, “I just don’t want to release anything that’s not perfect. It’s getting there.”