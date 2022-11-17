Prime Video Orders Some Marvel TV Shows, Rush-Ships Silk: Spider Society

Cindy Moon. Photo: Marvel

What happens when an immovable object (Marvel) meets an unstoppable force (Amazon)? We get some new shows! Amazon and MGM+ have ordered a “suite” of live-action series based on Marvel characters in the Sony Pictures universe. First up is the previously announced Silk: Spider Society, which will be run by Angela Kang, showrunner of The Walking Dead. Kang developed the series with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, who will serve as executive producers and whose experience includes producing Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Silk follows Cindy Moon, a Korean American woman who gets bit by the spider that bit Peter Parker and assumes the superhero identity of Silk while searching for her family. “Angela is a pro’s pro whose perspective and creativity we greatly respect and admire. She’s also a hell of a lot of fun. She loves these characters and we feel really lucky for the chance to work with her to bring Cindy Moon’s story to the world,” said Lord and Miller of the show. The series will come out on Epix, MGM+, and Prime Video streaming.