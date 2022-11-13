Keke Palmer’s Latest Job Is SNL Host

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Congratulations to everyone who manifested this. During last night’s episode, Saturday Night Live announced that the perpetually employed Keke Palmer will host the show’s return on December 3. “Y’all got y’alls wish… guess [who] hosting @nbcsnl?” Palmer tweeted after the news broke. “I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you ❤️😆” For her first (!!) time taking the SNL stage, she’ll be joined by musical guest SZA, who last performed on the show in 2017. SZA released her long-awaited song “Shirt” last month and has been teasing that a follow-up to her album Ctrl is in the works. Meanwhile, Palmer has also kept busy this year. In addition to exuding charisma on the Nope press tour, she found time to launch her own digital TV network, respond to the internet’s fancasts, and start a podcast. We look forward to the memes that will be generated when she gets her hands on SNL. Live from New York, baby, this is Keke Palmer.

