If you asked Santa for Kendrick Sampson to play another love interest,

congrats you don’t have to wait until Christmas to unwrap your gift! In the new Amazon rom-com Something From Tiffany’s, Sampson stars as Ethan, a guy who’s about to propose to his long-time girlfriend and take the next step in their relationship. But when he purchases an engagement ring from Tiffany’s, it gets mixed up with earrings purchased by Rachel’s (Zoey Deutch) boyfriend. When Ethan meets up to exchange the jewelry with Rachel, they feel a spark and begin to question their relationships. Rounding out the cast on the other side of the Rachan romance is Ethan’s girlfriend, played by Shay Mitchell, and Rachel’s boyfriend, played by Ray Nicholson. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Melissa Hill, the Christmas rom-com comes out on December 9 on Prime Video.

Related