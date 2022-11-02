Will Ferrell Is Back on His ‘Warming Cold Hearts’ Grind

Apple TV+ would like to invite you to watch a Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell as a naïve believer. No, not that one, this other one. The trailer for Spirited, co-starring Ryan Reynolds, is out right after Halloween and let us tell you … this is a Christmas movie. Not only does it have Will Ferrell of Elf fame, it’s based on the plot of A Christmas Carol of Muppet fame. The film revolves around Reynolds, a mean and grumpy businessman who gets Scrooged by Will Ferrell but is still too jaded to care. We’re pretty sure his heart will warm by the end of the movie, based on our historical knowledge of Will Ferrell warming hearts, but who knows? Octavia Spencer plays a co-worker of Reynolds and Ferrell’s love interest, which is a perfectly fine role while we wait for Ma 2: 2 Many Mas. Spirited premieres on Apple TV+ on November 18, giving us enough time to watch that, Elf, and multiple versions of A Christmas Carol before Santa even revs up the reindeer.

