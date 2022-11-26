Squid Game’s O Yeong-su Indicted for Sexual Misconduct

Photo: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

O Yeong-su, who played Squid Game contestant Oh Il-Nam, has been indicted in South Korea over charges of sexual misconduct. According to Rolling Stone, O has been accused of touching a woman inappropriately in 2017. The woman is believed to have reported the incident last year, only for the case to be closed in April 2022 without charges being filed. The case was reopened at the victim’s request. O Yeoung-su has denied all charges, claiming that he “held hands with the woman to show the way around a lake.” He admits to apologizing to the woman, but only because she said “she wouldn’t make a fuss about it,” and also asserts that apologizing does not mean admitting fault. The Guardian is reporting that a Korean government commercial starring O has stopped running since his indictment.

O Yeoung-su was a legend of the South Korean stage before gaining international fame through Squid Game. He won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Oh Il-Nam. A second season of Squid Game is in the works from Netflix.